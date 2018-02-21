Rani Mukerji: I did not decide to become an actor, my mum decided that for me

In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome. In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome.

Rani Mukerji on Tuesday launched “Oye Hichki”, the title track of her upcoming movie Hichki. At the event, Rani said that she “became an actor by default.”

Rani Mukerji said, “I did not decide (to become an actor). My mum decided that for me. When we were young, it was a different generation, unlike what happens today.”

The actor then went on and shared some memories of her childhood. Rani revealed that she was an obedient little girl while growing up. She said, “I was an obedient child. So I did whatever my mum said. She said become an actor, so I became an actor. She realised my thing (for acting) before me. I became an actor by default. I thank my mum today as I don’t think I would be anything else than an actor.”

So, will Rani do the same for her daughter Adira? What are the things that she wants her daughter to learn and become? To this, Rani shared that while she would neither help Adira with her homework nor would she decide her future for her. However, she would like Adira to learn martial arts for self-defense. She said, “I believe today all girls should learn martial arts, self-defense and then learn dance after that. So I would like my daughter to learn both.”

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki will hit screens on March 23, 2018. It is directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film highlights the story of Naina, played by Mukerji, who faces discrimination from society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder, Tourette’s syndrome.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd