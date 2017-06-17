Rani Mukerji has found her best travel partner in daughter Adira, see photos

Rani Mukerji was spotted hanging out with her toddler, Adira | Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Rani Mukerji was spotted hanging out with her toddler, Adira | Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was recently spotted at the airport and guess who was seen giving her company. It was none other than her daughter, Adira. Rani Mukerji has always been fiercely protective about her little girl. She does not encourage paparazzi clicking photos of her daughter. However recently when she was spotted at the airport, we got a glimpse of Adira, who was in the arms of her nanny, and surely she is adorable. Even in the latest pictures, she Adira looks like lovable.

Much like other star kids, Adira managed to steal the limelight from her mother Rani Mukerji. Adira has joined the unofficial Bollywood’s star kids club, which includes toddlers like Taimur, (son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan), Misha (daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput), AbRam, (son on Shah Rukh Khan), Azad, (son of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao), Nitara, (daughter of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna), and Aahil, (nephew of Salman Khan).

See photos of Rani Mukherji and Adira:

On the work front, Rani Mukerji will be marking her comeback with the film Hitchki. The film will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Rani Mukherji was last seen in Mardaani. With films like Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Chalte Chalte and Yuva, she has ruled Bollywood in the 2000s. Lately she has not been very frequent onscreen, nevertheless she manages to make her presence felt in the film industry through airport spottings or exclusive parties at her industry friends’ place.

