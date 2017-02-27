Rani Mukerji on her comeback film Hichki: Wanted a script that would challenge and excite me

Siddharth P Malhotra is going to direct actor Rani Mukerji’s much-anticipated comeback film, Hichki. Siddharth P Malhotra is going to direct actor Rani Mukerji’s much-anticipated comeback film, Hichki.

Seven years after he made his big screen directorial debut with We Are Family, Siddharth P Malhotra is finally going to start filming his second movie, and it seems the long wait has been worth it, as he has teamed up with actor Rani Mukerji for the project. Yes, Rani is set to make her comeback to films with Hichki.

Rani, who last appeared in the role of a powerful police woman in 2014 crime thriller Mardaani, took time off for her family and motherhood. But now she is making a comeback to the big screen after three years.

Hichki will have Rani in a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. Speaking about her role, the actor said, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

Talking about the project and the opportunity of working with Rani, director Siddharth told indianexpress.com, “I am very excited about teaming up with her. I am a huge Rani fan and cannot wait to direct her. Rani is the best fit for the movie. People can expect a positive film. It feels like I am directing my first movie. It will take time to sink in. So, I am just keeping quiet and letting it sink in.”

Also read | Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra appear in public for the first time after wedding, see pic

Siddharth, who is one of the most-sought after creatives on Indian television, attributed his involvement with Hichki to Maneesh and Aditya Chopra’s faith in him. “I have known the Yash Raj family for years but there’s not any personal rapport with anyone. It is the story that brought me, Maneesh and Adi together. It is their belief that I could pull this off. So, I am very happy. Now, the pressure is on me, I have to prove…,” he said.

While the male actor opposite Rani is yet to be announced, the similarity between the names of director Siddharth and Student Of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra led to some confusion few days back. Many thought Hichki also stars Sidharth. Hence, the actor took to Twitter to clear the air.

Note to journalist- this is complete fiction ! pic.twitter.com/31jqwZf8aI — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 27, 2017

Hichki is set to go on floors very soon. It will be Maneesh’s third film as a producer with the YRF after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the forthcoming Meri Pyaari Bindu, while it is Siddharth’s first collaboration with the production house.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd