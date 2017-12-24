Amitabh Bachchan impressed with the trailer of Rani Mukerji’s Hichki

Amitabh Bachchan has hailed the trailer of Rani Mukerji’s Hichki. Amitabh Bachchan has hailed the trailer of Rani Mukerji’s Hichki.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan praised the trailer of actor Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki by saying that the movie has been made by a generation that thinks in a different way. The actor took to Twitter to express his views on the recently-released trailer of the movie.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), Hichki celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately, winning over them.

While sharing a link to the trailer of the film on Twitter on Sunday, Amitabh wrote: “A link to the creative agenda of this generation… of doing different, working different, achieving different… From a generation that thinks different! My wishes as ever.”

T 2751 – http://t.co/btqu7eyMnc .. a link to the creative agenda of this generation .. of doing different, working different, achieving different .. from a generation that thinks different ! My wishes as ever @sidpmalhotra pic.twitter.com/x1LPQut2Vq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2017

Amitabh and Rani have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer-Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Baabul.

Producer Maneesh Sharma had earlier said in an interview with PTI about the movie, “It’s a women-centric film. It is an underdog story. Rani is the protagonist, there will be other characters. But there is more to experience in it.”

The producer had also claimed in the same interview that he is a big fan of the actor.

“I am a huge fan of Rani Mukerji. I was studying in the US and I hardly had money to pay my bills but I got a DVD of Saathiya for 27 dollars…I wanted to see her and the songs. I still have it,” Maneesh had said.

Hichki, which also features Harsh Mayar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is slated for a release on February 23, 2018.

