Rani Mukerji bonding with Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma is a rare sight, and cannot be missed. See pics

Rani Mukerji was seen bonding with the younger lot of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Rani Mukerji was seen bonding with the younger lot of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.

Do you remember when was the last time you saw Rani Mukerji laughing her heart out? Don’t worry. Even we don’t remember. The actor who has been keeping a low profile for the last couple of years ever since she got married and took a sabbatical from films, attended an awards show recently. And if her pictures suggest any mood, gestures and temper, then Rani was in for some fun and a candid conversation. The actor was seen bonding with the younger lot of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. What’s more? Rani was captured smiling more often. Looks like Rani allowed her bubbly side to take over her rather grim (kept for the formal occasions) for this event. Don’t believe us? Look at her pictures, for yourself.

Dressed in a red outfit, Rani looked lovely. For the uninitiated, Rani is making her Bollywood comeback with Hichki. The actor recently turned 39. On the eve of her birthday, Rani went live through Yash Raj Film’s Facebook account to meet and greet her fans on social media. The actor was welcomed with a lot of love, but a constant question about her Bollywood comeback kept popping up every now and then, during the entire chat. Answering to it, Rani said, “My next film is Hichki. I hope I will be able to perform well and make you guys happy. Please bless me with good wishes.”

TOTAL Adorbs ❤️So much fun & laughter between these two lovely ladies at the #HTMostStylish! #Love pic.twitter.com/F0ehI6dP8i — YRF Talent (@yrftalent) March 25, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rani added that after giving birth to daughter Adira, her life changed overnight. “I have worked for over 22 years in the industry but that was different me. Now, after having a daughter, I am starting off a new life in the career aspect too.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘hand in hand’ moment is fueling gossip mills again. See video

Going by her recent pictures, one can surely say that her fans would like to see Rani in public more often.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd