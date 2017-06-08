Rani Mukerji and Adira have become the most adorable mother-daughter duo in B-town. See photos

Rani Mukerji and daughter Adira were spotted at the airport. Rani Mukerji and daughter Adira were spotted at the airport.

Rani Mukerji, who is all set to make a comeback with her film Hichki was spotted recently with her daughter Adira at the Mumbai airport. The actor was travelling with her daughter, who by the looks of it seems overwhelmed by all the attention. The little girl looked adorable in an all pink dress and looked fascinated with all that was happening around her. Rani kept pointing things out to her daughter who looked at everything with wonder. Rani’s pictures with Adira have been shared by a lot of fan pages of the actor and giving a perfect dose of mother-daughter goals to many.

The Mardani star had a few months back, written an endearing note about Adira through Yash Raj’s Twitter handle, in which she had spoken about all the joys that Adira has given her so far. She had said, “I have become much calmer, more patient and more forgiving. It happened overnight one day suddenly I realized I have changed.. again for the better I guess. I hope I can bring Adira up beautifully. Without any fears.. Brave.. Wise.. Clever.. Disciplined.. Well Mannered. I want everyone to be proud of her.. Even if nobody is.. I will always be proud of her.”

Check out Rani Mukerji’s latest pictures with daughter Adira

Recently, on the eve of her birthday, Rani also answered questions for fans who asked about her upcoming film Hichki. She spoke about the roles she has played so far and said, “I feel really lucky and very fortunate to be able to play so many characters on screen. It’s always lovely to play different roles, be different people. I get to play so many different roles So many powerful Indian women that inspire me and I’m sure when you watch them, you’re inspired too.”

Rani also talked about her absence from all social media platforms. She said one of the reasons is her husband Aditya Chopra’s need for privacy. She said, “I’m unfortunately not on social media, but you can track me through my friends and family who are on social media and the YRF website. My husband is a very private person, so even though I would like to share photos of Adira and details of my life, I’d like to respect my husband and his privacy.”

