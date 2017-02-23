Rangoon will belong to Shahid Kapoor, not Kangana Ranaut. Here’s the reason

Rangoon director Vishal Bhardwaj doesn’t see Shahid Kapoor as just a clay model with no mind of his own. He’s an equal participant. Rangoon director Vishal Bhardwaj doesn’t see Shahid Kapoor as just a clay model with no mind of his own. He’s an equal participant.

Every filmmaker has a vice – his muse. And Vishal Bhardwaj, allegedly India’s Quentin Tarantino, tops the list with maximum vices. In Rangoon, a new wartime drama that has been described as an ode to Casablanca by some reports and as a biopic on Fearless Nadia by others, Bhardwaj rounds up all the usual suspects who inspire him and add depth and gravitas to his work. Starting with mentor Gulzar, followed by wife Rekha Bhardwaj on playback, Shahid Kapoor and finally, Saif Ali Khan who delivered his career-defining performance in Omkara (as Langda Tyagi) under the watchful eye of Bhardwaj. Of course, Sriram Raghavan had already started the process of discovering the ‘actor’ in Saif Ali Khan with Ek Hasina Thi just two years before Omkara.

A still of Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. A still of Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara.

Rangoon is Bhardwaj’s third collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and second with Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor has recently equated his director-muse dynamic with Bhardwaj to the Martin Scorsese- Leonardo DiCaprio creative relationship.

Watch | 40 Minutes Of Rangoon Reduced To Cater To Present Day Viewership

Those who follow Scorsese’s work know him as a genial and paternal influence on DiCaprio’s life while at the same time, it’s evident that he allows The Wolf of Wall Street star a free creative run. A similar equation pervades the Kapoor-Bhardwaj marriage. Kapoor looks up to the director. And Bhardwaj repays the respect by letting the Haider star be himself and extracting the best out of him. It’s a win-win for both.

Also read | Rangoon movie celeb review: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor film tagged brilliant, Bollywood gives thumbs up

Shahid Kapoor’s still from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider. Shahid Kapoor’s still from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider.

In Kaminey, their first pairing together, Bhardwaj gave him the meaty double role in a Shakespeare-sleeps-with-Tarantino narrative. Both characters have speech defect (one lisps while the other stutters), making it a tough load to bear. With Haider (2014) the two truly came into their own. Set against the Kashmir insurgency, Bhardwaj acknowledged it as a “maturing” point in his young pupil’s career. “Beyond the trappings of stardom,” Kapoor recently told The Hindu, “he helped me connect with the craft, with my inner self.” Besides the personal growth and spiritual awakening, Kapoor has Bhardwaj to thank in other ways, too. It was Bhardwaj’s former assistant, Abhishek Chaubey who is responsible for one of Kapoor’s better recent films, Udta Punjab. The film contains a layered and compelling performance by him. In the hands of a lesser director, it could have easily been a wasted effort.

It’s also important to point out that in Kapoor, Bhardwaj has not only found an actor worth fine-tuning and shaping but also one who comes with an assured commercial clout. Bhardwaj’s earlier films were smaller in scale, mainly starring Kapoor’s father, Pankaj Kapoor – whose boundless talent mainstream Hindi cinema has failed to exploit the way Hollywood has used Bill Murray or Jack Nicholson. Unfortunately, he’s a victim of opportunities, but that’s for another day.

Shahid Kapoor’s still from Kaminey. Shahid Kapoor’s still from Kaminey.

Since Omkara, when he managed to attract Ajay Devgn’s attention, Bhardwaj’s productions have gone lavisher and lavisher. You need not look further than 7 Khoon Maaf and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola to realise how much his films suffer minus Shahid Kapoor. Just imagine Kapoor instead of Neil Nitin Mukesh or John Abraham in 7 Khoon Maaf or how Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola would have shaped up if Kapoor was in it and not – no offence – Imran Khan. (You do wonder if he was offered to star in MKBKM.) Three other muses who haunt Bhardwaj’s cinema are Pankaj Kapoor, the backbone of films like The Blue Umbrella, Maqbool (as don Abbaji) and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Tabu who expedited Irrfan Khan’s descent into violent madness in Maqbool and filled (and fuelled) Haider with her coquettish charms and Naseeruddin Shah. It’s another matter that critics have long felt Naseer to be a weaker link in Bhardwaj’s films. Another muse who stuck faithfully by Bhardwaj in his early years is Irrfan Khan. He made a major impact in Maqbool and was the only one worth watching in 7 Khoon Maaf, a bold attempt at cinematising a complex short story written by Bhardwaj’s second favourite writer, Ruskin Bond. The first – no surprises there – is Shakespeare.

Since Bhardwaj is primarily a music composer (he composes for all his films) his work relationship with wife Rekha Bhardwaj is unique in Hindi cinema. The wife-muse has sung everything, from post-modern qawwali (Oye Boy Charlie) to soft, mellow compositions (Faiz’s thought-provoking Aaj Ke Naam/Intesaab) for her husband, often reserving the best for his films. Finally, it’s the inimitable pairing of Gulzar and Bhardwaj that has given us the finest Hindi melodies in the last decade. If Gulzar is still active and remotely interested in cinema, it could be argued it’s because of Bhardwaj. The Gulzar stamp is unmistakable on Bhardwaj’s music and more so, on his cinema. Whether it is the influence of Aandhi in which Gulzar applied a personal lens to tell a political story, human relationships and sensitivity of Ijaazat or the way Gulzar flirted between commercial stars (Jeetendra-Vinod Khanna-Hema Malini) and artsy ones (Sanjeev Kumar-Jaya Bachchan), Bhardwaj has proved to be a worthy successor to his murshid (tutor). Seen from this context, the Bhardwaj-Kapoor combo reminds you strikingly of the Gulzar-Jeetendra partnership – a highly commercial star who submitted himself so willingly (though some industry rumours suggest Jeetendra gave Gulzar a tough time) to the director’s vision that he ended up having an uncanny physical resemblance to Gulzar in so many films! Or, was it the auteur who consciously modelled Jumping Jack after himself?

The Gulzar stamp is unmistakable on Vishal Bhardwaj’s music and more so, on his cinema. The Gulzar stamp is unmistakable on Vishal Bhardwaj’s music and more so, on his cinema.

Gulzar, Bhardwaj and Kapoor. At first, they make for strange bedfellows, but have more in common than it appears at first reading. They all share a love for poetry and music, for one. You may also notice that they belong to different generations, each 25-30 years elder than the other. “We’re a different generation, but he goes in the same places that I want to go. We have a different context, we grew up differently, but I think we speak the same language emotionally and psychologically,” Martin Scorsese once remarked about DiCaprio. Hidden in Scorsese’s declaration of Leo love is the idea that no matter how young the muse, the relationship is one of equal. Like Scorsese, Bhardwaj doesn’t see Shahid Kapoor as just a clay model with no mind of his own. He’s an equal participant. The same goes for Gulzar whose candid admission of having imbibed more from Bhardwaj in their long association than the other way round should surprise no one, least of all those who see Gulzar as a poet unafraid of wearing varied influences on his sleeve. Who else can marry Ghalib and Premchand so effortlessly? In that respect, it is Gulzar who appears more Tarantino-esque than Vishal Bhardwaj.

So, any guesses who is Bhardwaj’s ultimate muse? Shakespeare, no doubt, whose plays inspired the memorable trilogy – Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. When director Hansal Mehta saw Haider he wrote a public letter, addressed ‘tongue-in-cheek’ to Vishal ‘Bard’waj! From what we know, the Bard gave Bhardwaj nightmares as a child but as he grew up, he woke up to the playwright’s greatness and endless cinematic possibilities. Rangoon is one of his few films that’s not based on a Bard play but then, mysterious are the ways of influences. As the ambitious film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut besides Shahid Kapoor, releases this week critics will have a ball excavating Shakespearean ruins in it. Gulzar once responded dismissively to detractors who sum up Bhardwaj’s lifetime work in one noun – ‘Shakespeare.’ The poet-filmmaker defended, saying, “Surely, Vishal bases his foundation on Shakespeare’s land. But the building belongs entirely to Vishal Bhardwaj and not Shakespeare.”

(Shaikh Ayaz is a writer and journalist based in Mumbai)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd