Rangoon: Vishal Bharadwaj says Shahid-Kangana-Saif film a love triangle, not biopic

Vishal Bharadwaj’s next directorial Rangoon stars Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Vishal Bharadwaj’s next directorial Rangoon stars Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has shot down reports about Rangoon being a biopic, saying it is a work of fiction.

National Award-winning filmmaker Bhardwaj’s period drama is set in the 1940s amidst the turmoil of India’s independence struggle, and includes some historic references.

There was a buzz that the film is a biopic. But Bhardwaj has set the record straight saying that the movie doesn’t follow the life of any of the various actresses of the era.

Also read | Rangoon trailer: Bold, beautiful and classy, courtesy Kangana Ranaut.

“Rangoon is a love triangle set in the era of the Second World War. We have tried to create the ethos of the era but it’s a work of fiction,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Watch | Rangoon Trailer Here

In the film, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a seductress Julia and Saif Ali Khan is the filmmaker in love with her. Shahid Kapoor is the soldier named Nawab Malik who falls in love with Julia during a train journey.

Bhardwaj added: “It certainly doesn’t follow the life of any of the various actresses of that era be it that of Fearless Nadia, Miss Zebunissa, Miss Padma or Ramola. ‘Rangoon’ is a period drama that has a love triangle in its centre, its not at all a biopic.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Rangoon, directed by Bhardwaj under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, will release on February 24.