Rangoon: Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut film’s trailer to be out on January 6

Rangoon trailer to be out on January 6. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Rangoon trailer to be out on January 6. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

One of the most awaited trailer of 2017 is just a week away. Yes, the first look of Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be out on January 6, according to a statement released by the filmmakers. The movie, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, is a period drama set in 1940s amidst the World War II and will include some epic historic references.

Everything about the film has been kept under wraps. But Shahid’s look as an army officer got leaked during the shoot. Kangana Ranaut is set to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, in Rangoon and her first look from the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film is out. The poster of the film within the film shows Kangana in black outfit wielding a whip and sporting a Marilyn Monroe- like haircut, with a white stallion neighing close by.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia in Rangoon

The vintage movie poster is that of a Navroz Talkies production, titled “Toofan Ki Beti,” which will remind the audience of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, a stunt queen of the 30s.

Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seem to be creating a great bond on the sets of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seem to be creating a great bond on the sets of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon.

Set against the Second World War, the Casablanca-like love triangle also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. “Julia is not Fearless Nadia but is a’40s diva in her own right who came into films via theatre and as was the convention at the time, went to the front to entertain soldiers fighting the Second World War.

Check out ‘Toofan Ki Beti’ & ‘Jaanbaaz Miss Julia’ Kangana Ranaut’s rocking look in Rangoon http://t.co/pP9jaUGsbG pic.twitter.com/nGIc1OiXGp — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 19, 2016

The filmmaker, along with his team, earlier said that the film will pay tribute to the stuntwomen in the history of Indian cinema. They underwent an extensive research during which they came up with a list of stuntwomen who were a part of action films during 1930’s. Surprisingly, the list enumerates 12 women who used to do stunt scenes during that era.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut will not promote Rangoon together?

Vishal Bharadwaj shared, “The wave of female heroism of 1930 and 1940 was a unique phenomenon. Very little of this wave is captured in any of our recent films or literature. We had a team that extensively researched this period since the narrative of Rangoon is set in this era and in this milieu.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Rangoon – backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj – is slated to release on February 23, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd