Rangoon trailer making: Kangana Ranaut is a treat to watch in behind-the-scenes video

There are very few contemporary female actors who can portray a sense of vulnerability and strength so beautifully as Kangana Ranaut does on screen. The actor completely owns the Rangoon trailer. The presence of both Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pales in comparison to Kangana’s effortless effervescence. Kangana entertains us with her blunt, smart one-liners and charms us with her girl-like innocence. Her overreaching on screen presence shines throughout the Rangoon trailer.

The makers recently released the making of trailer. Kangana is as entertaining and engaging behind the camera too, as she in on it. Talking about her role, Kangana says, “Rangoon is essentially a love triangle. It’s about three people. Julia has been extremely challenging and very testing to do –physically, mentally and emotionally, but gratifying.”

Watch the making of Rangoon:

Shahid Kapoor found his character Nawab Malik very demanding. “I think I have been through some of the most difficult possible experience that an actor could go. It’s new and different experience. ” Saif Ali Khan is playing a film producer Rusi Billimoria.” It’s an interesting time for the film to be set in 1940’s. We really don’t know what India was like in that period.”

Rangoon is set in British-era India with a backdrop of world War II. Unlike other Vishal Bharadwaj films, Rangoon is not an adaptation of a William Shakespeare play.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor said that he has no issues with Kangana Ranaut.“There are no issues between me and Kangana. I read an article somewhere that we might not promote the film together. I will be happy to promote the film whenever wherever with Kangana and Saif Ali Khan who is also a very big part of the film. There are no issues,” the actor said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

