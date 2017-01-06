Rangoon trailer: Bold, beautiful and classy, courtesy Kangana Ranaut. Watch video

Rangoon trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut weave the magic in this Vishal Bhardwaj film. Rangoon trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut weave the magic in this Vishal Bhardwaj film.

Kangana Ranaut is back and how. The lady is a scene stealer in every true sense. She looks terrific on screen, acts pretty well and gets the best dialogues to mouth. And you will see her do all of that once again in Rangoon. The just released trailer has the actress playing Jaanbaaz Julie, a leading female action star from 1940. From unleashing the hunter to shouting out ‘bloody hell’ in her ultra husky seductive voice to seducing her two leading men — Saif Alia Khan and Shahid Kapoor (she even asks Shahid Kapoor if he wishes to join her while she is about to take a leak) — Kangana holds your gaze with her magnetic screen presence and ‘taalimaar’ dialogues. And not to forget, Kangana seems to

And not to forget, Kangana seems to have pushed the envelope as far as boldness goes with Rangoon. While kissing is routine, the actress appears to have done an almost frontal topless love-making scene with Shahid Kapoor. And we trust director Vishal Bhardwaj to have got the aesthetics right on this one.

The movie is a period film set in 1940s in the good old Bombay before it takes a long travel to the east. Shahid and Saif play Kangana’s love interests and both actors are in their elements. While Saif is classy as he sports his aristocratic look with panache in the film, Shahid is all massy as he gets down and dirty.

The neatly cut trailer establishes the relationship that Kangana shares with Saif and Shahid and gives ample space to all three actors to display their wares. Kangana looks equally at ease while romancing both the leading men. The face-off sequence between Shahid and Saif will be one of the most keenly awaited moments.

The film will bring back memories of British India and an era gone by. Given Vishal’s penchant of extracting career best performances from every actor he has directed, one can expect to see just the same from the cast and crew of Rangoon.

The only suspect for the moment seems to be the VFX shots. Few sequences, especially the one involving a bridge collapsing, looked far from impressive. Perhaps they are only minor flaws for Vishal has always relied on story and performances to garner appreciation for his craft.

