Rangoon’s Tippa: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor song has a hidden message for 90s kids. Watch video

Rangoon’s Tippa: In Rangoon, this song has a confused Kangana Ranaut and a bemused Shahid Kapoor. Rangoon’s Tippa: In Rangoon, this song has a confused Kangana Ranaut and a bemused Shahid Kapoor.

If you were a child in ’90s India then that magical combination of Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar will bring to your mind The Jungle Book’s Chaddi Pehen Ke Phool Khila Hai. Now scratch at your memory further and you will remember another gem Tap Tap Topi Topi, which was the song for the dubbed animated version of Alice in Wonderland. In Rangoon, the song has a confused Kangana Ranaut and a bemused Shahid Kapoor. And a host of people who may be adults but have that joy on their faces which only kids can express or feel.

Watch the Rangoon video and you will experience the same joy. Then go and search for Tap Tap Topi Topi and watch it. Forget all your troubles and stress for the moment, you are a child again. Then listen to the songs with your eyes closed. The world will feel a long way off.

Watch | Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Rangoon song Tippa here:

Also watch | Gulzar – Alice In Wonderland – Serial Title Song – Tap Tap Topi Topi

To Vishal’s credit, he captures the same enthusiasm in the video for Tippa. Along with the song, the film captures two other must-haves of 90s childhood — trains and dancing in the rain. Kangana does both (granted the train is more 40s first class, keeping with the British-era settings of the film, than 90s) in Tippa. And dancing in the rain… well, some joys cannot be described, they need to be experienced.

The song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan and OS Arun. The composition, of course, is Vishal’s while the lyrics once again have been written by Gulzar. The magic, however, is the result of music and nostalgia.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut mocks Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra’s move to Hollywood: It is stupid

Rangoon is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has Saif Ali Khan in the lead along with Kangana and Shahid. The film will release on February 24.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd