Rangoon special screening: Kareena Kapoor Khan expects Saif Ali Khan film to be one of the year’s best

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the special screening of Rangoon starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. And the actor has not only given approval to Rangoon but expects it to be one of best films of 2017. “I am expecting it to be one of the films of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also made Omkara. I think that people are also expecting that because Saif was so good in that film as ‘Langra Tyagi’, which is one of his iconic roles, “Kareena told ANI.

However, we didn’t spotted Shahid and Kangana at the screening. This might be due to Shahid’s pre-birthday party celebrations that were attended by a lot of celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and others. Saif Ali Khan’s brother-in-law Kunal Khemu was also spotted at the screening. Dressed in a lovely green attire, Kareena looked beautiful.

“People will find Saif’s character of Rustom Rusi Billimoria to be very striking as it is for the first time he’s playing a Parsi and a film producer himself. The negative characters in Vishal’s films are always very striking. However, there are three stellar actors in this film, Kangana, Shahid and Saif. I like the competition and there should be one too, because then only they will all give their best. I expect nothing less from them. They are the best performers of the industry,” she added. Kareena will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor.

