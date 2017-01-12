Rangoon song Bloody Hell: Kanagana is the Hunterwali, watch video

Rangoon song Bloody Hell: In the song, Sunidhi Chauhan’s seductive singing compliments Kangana’s original husky voice as she narrates her unusual love story. Rangoon song Bloody Hell: In the song, Sunidhi Chauhan’s seductive singing compliments Kangana’s original husky voice as she narrates her unusual love story.

Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood actor who loves to break the norms and set up new trends. Just when the audience was appreciating her in Rangoon trailer as Jaanbaaz Julia, a leading female action star from 1940s, she has shown there is more to her performance with the film’s new song, Bloody Hell.

Riding on a horse, Kangana makes a gobstopper entry and looks a complete diva in her military suit. With unconventional lyrics, the song will take you back to the 40s. In the song, Sunidhi Chauhan’s seductive singing compliments Kangana’s original husky voice as she narrates her unusual love story. We also see montages of Shahid Kapoor — who plays a soldier — and Saif Ali Khan — a leading filmmaker who is madly in love with Kangana in the movie. Despite the narrative lyrics, it is difficult to get any hint about Rangoon’s storyline.

The choreography of the song is not conventional and music lovers will take their time to lip-sync with the song, courtesy Gulzar’s lyrics. Director Vishal Bhardwaj who has also composed the song said in an interview earlier that it took him and his team two months to lock the song. Lyricist Gulzar came up with seven to eight options till they finally decided on ‘Bloody Hell’.

The makers of the movie invited a Norway-based choreographer Sudesh Adhana to train Kangana Ranaut for the song. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vishal Bhardwaj praised the choreographer saying, “Sudesh is not just a choreographer but also a lecturer in modern dance. We collaborated on an opera in Paris, A Flowering Tree, which I directed and he choreographed. Then, we joined hands for Haider’s Bismil which bagged him a National Award. He is an unusual personality.” From what is known from the interview Bloody Hell is a song from a film within the film.

Rangoon is a love triangle set in the era of the Second World War. Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is slated to release on February 24.

