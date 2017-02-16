We have a candid relationship: Shahid Kapoor on working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Shahid Kapoor, who has reteamed with Vishal Bhardwaj for third time in Rangoon, says they have developed a dynamic relationship over the years Shahid Kapoor, who has reteamed with Vishal Bhardwaj for third time in Rangoon, says they have developed a dynamic relationship over the years

Vishal Bhardwaj has given him two of his career-defining films and Shahid Kapoor, who has reteamed with the director for a third time in Rangoon, says they have developed a dynamic relationship over the years.

Bharadwaj’s films Kaminey and Haider brought Shahid, 35, critical and commercial success and the actor says he has a lot of respect for the director and feels he will never be able to say no to him.

“Vishal sir always bounces off ideas to me and then we discuss. He narrates the script, dialogues and talks about music. So it’s like a process of sharing and it’s like ‘what do you think?’ We have a candid relationship,” Shahid told PTI.

“It will really take a lot for me to not do a film with him. I would be surprised if he comes to me with something and I would say no to him for a film. I doubt that will happen.”

Shahid says Bhardwaj had talked about Rangoon while they were working on Haider, the director’s last movie in his Shakespearean trilogy.

“When we were doing Haider, he had told me about this film. He wanted me to do it and I was happy that he considered me again. Because a filmmaker of his calibre can get bored of an actor as he has the best (actors) at his disposal. So when he comes back to me I feel very happy and privileged.”

Rangoon, a period war romance, will see Shahid team up with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, another actor who got a major career boost with Bhardwaj’s Omkara.

When asked about his experience of working with Saif and Kangana, Shahid says, “When you work on a film you become very good friends with some actors and with some it’s just a professional thing. With Saif it was very relaxing and easy and with Kangana it was strictly professional.”

Shahid says his character of Nawab Malik in the movie is his most heroic role ever.

“Nawab is the most heroic character in the film because of what he does in his duty towards his country. After playing a cocaine addict and a crazy rockstar (in Udta Punjab) this is a positive character. The soldiers will be seen with a lot of dignity and respect in the film.”

Opening in theatres on February 24, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.