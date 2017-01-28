Rangoon: Shahid Kapoor bonded with commando while shooting for film

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Rangoon. Shahid Kapoor in a still from Rangoon.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who shot portions of his upcoming film “Rangoon” in Pasighat, bonded with a commando stationed in Arunachal Pradesh while shooting for the film. The commando whose name is Bomi, was assigned to take care of Shahid while the cast and crew shot at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two grew so close that Bomi even requested travelling with him to their schedule in Rohtang Pass. “Shahid and Bomi spent several days together while shooting ‘Rangoon’. Shahid was very interested in getting to know his life and the challenges soldiers face. He has a lot of admiration for our security forces and was happy to see Bomi enjoy the shoot so much,” a source said.

The source also shared that Shahid ensured the commando travelled with the team to the next schedule and gifted him a leather jacket and a pair of boots. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, “Rangoon” is a period film set during World War II (1939-1945) and also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film supposedly portrays the life and times of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s original stuntwoman, still remembered for her fiery role in the movie “Hunterwali”.

Shahid Kapoor has been trained by former shooter Ronak Pandit, for the film. Pandit bagged a gold medal in the Men’s 25m Standard Pistol category at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Apart from understanding the basics of rifle shooting, Pandit also taught Shahid the methods of gripping the gun, perfecting the stance and aiming at a target.

The film is scheduled for release on February 24.