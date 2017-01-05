Rangoon poster: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut caught between love, war, deceit

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the movie is a love triangle set against the backdrop of World War II. Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the movie is a love triangle set against the backdrop of World War II.

The poster for much-awaited Rangoon released on Thursday where Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut looked as if they have emerged from a war, blodied but unbent. “He will fight against all odds for love. Unveiling the first official poster of @RangoonTheFilm! @shahidkapoor #SaifAliKhan #KanganaRanaut,” claimed the Twitter handle of the film while releasing the first poster.

The first trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon will come out in two days and going by the response on social media, we can safely say that fans are eager to see what the film has in store for us. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the movie is a love triangle set against the backdrop of World War II.

Bollywood director, Vishal Bhardwaj, is known for creating magic on screen. He has previously stumped the audience with works like Haider, Maqbool and Makdee to name a few.

Both Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor are known for their brilliant performances and this has been the first time the two have been paired together. While Kangana has successfully won the National Award twice in her career, Shahid has definitely proved himself to be a versatile actor after he chose to come out from his ‘chocolate-boy’ image with films like Haider and Udta Punjab.

After a long time probably Bollywood will be treating its audience to a war film. This will be Saif Ali Khan’s second war film after LOC Kargil where he was paired with his present wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The two were recently in news for having their first child together as a couple.

