Rangoon movie celeb review: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film wins hearts in Bollywood

Rangoon is all set to hit the screens on February 24. While we still need to wait till Friday to watch the war drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, this Vishal Bhardwaj’s masterpiece was witnessed by a few celebs in B-town. The reviews that are coming all the way from Bollywood will leave the film’s makers and its star cast happy.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who got to see the film at the special screening, expressed his views about the film and the ace director. He posted, “Go on a lyrical trip to a bygone enchanting era woven together by love that you can die for #Vishalbhardwaj is simply #Hollywood #Rangoon👏👏.”

Director Aanand L Rai, who has given us films like Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, took to Twitter to share his views about the film. He posted, “You can only describe #Rangoon with one word, Passion. Complex characters dealt in a very passionate way, #Vishalbhardwaj forte.”

He further posted, “Luved Julia portrayed by #kangana. @shahidkapoor is 1 of d most fearless actors we have.#Saif sir it’s so easy 2 fall in luv wid u.#Rangoon.”

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi tweeted, “Another Intense n layered performance#KanganaRanaut #Rangoon #Vishalbhardwaj intricate wrk@shahidkapoor shines bright#SaifAliKhan effortless.”

Apurva Asrani also tweeted after watching the film. He wrote, “The master of mise en scene abandons the Bard for a Bardwaj original. #Rangoon has a smokin hot Shahid, a reborn Saif & a brilliant Kangana.”

Go on a lyrical trip to a bygone enchanting era woven together by love that you can die for #Vishalbhardwaj is simply #Hollywood #Rangoon👏👏 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 22, 2017

Luved Julia portrayed by #kangana. @shahidkapoor is 1 of d most fearless actors we have.#Saif sir it’s so easy 2 fall in luv wid u.#Rangoon — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) February 22, 2017

You can only describe #Rangoon with one word, Passion. Complex characters dealt in a very passionate way, #Vishalbhardwaj forte.🙏 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) February 22, 2017

Another Intense n layered performance#KanganaRanaut #Rangoon #Vishalbhardwaj intricate wrk@shahidkapoor shines bright#SaifAliKhan effortless — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) February 21, 2017

The master of mise en scene abandons the Bard for a Bardwaj original. #Rangoon has a smokin hot Shahid, a reborn Saif & a brilliant Kangana. — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) February 21, 2017

#Rangoon is Vishal Bhardwaj at his most Inglourious. Top work from Shahid and Kangana, and phenomenal cinematography by Pankaj Kumar. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) February 21, 2017

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the special screening of Rangoon and said she expects it to be one of best films of 2017. “I am expecting it to be one of the films of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also made Omkara. I think that people are also expecting that because Saif was so good in that film as ‘Langra Tyagi’, which is one of his iconic roles,” Kareena had said.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The project is a period film set during World War II (1939-1945) and supposedly portrays the life and times of Bollywood’s stuntwomen.

