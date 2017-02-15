Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut reveals that she kissed Shahid Kapoor when he had a running nose

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor are sharing the screen space for the first time in Rangoon. Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor are sharing the screen space for the first time in Rangoon.

Kangana Ranaut’s steamy scenes with Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon have become the talk of the town. But after learning about all that Kangana shared about her experience of shooting these kissing scenes, you may feel disgusted. In a recent interview, Kangana admitted that kissing Shahid was not only a turnoff but even a tragedy.

According to a report in DNA. Kangana was quoted as saying, “I don’t like intimate scenes in a film. They are the most difficult to shoot. You have a formal equation with someone and suddenly you are into each other’s mouth. That big moustache of Shahid is horrible. It was such a … Not a turn-off but a tragedy of different level! When I asked him about it, he said he applies wax and has a running nose! Mera naak isme bah ke jaata hai.”

Kangana had previously passed on varied statements about her compatibility with Shahid. She went on to say that while she was adjustive to the shoot locations, which weren’t urban at all, Shahid was the one who would look uneasy. She even found him suspicious at times.

Talking about her experience of shooting at unexplored locales of Arunachal Pradesh, Kangana said, “Initially, it was a bit taxing because I was suddenly taken from an urban location to an extremely remote location with no network. But, gradually, it became a lot easier since I am a mountain girl. But Shahid would often freak out.”

Recently, Kangana broke the internet with the news of being in a happy relationship. The actor said she wants to get married this year. Well, we just cannot wait for the great news. But meanwhile, we know every time we would watch her and Shahid kissing on-screen, this ‘running nose’ thought would disturb us for a moment.

