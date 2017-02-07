Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut meets BSF jawans in Jammu

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Rangoon with BSF jawaan in Jammu. Kangana Ranaut celebrates Rangoon with BSF jawaan in Jammu.

Kangana met BSF jawans on Tuesday of the armed forces today and had a nice interaction with them. She paid her respect and saluted their courage and commitment towards the country. She also paid tribute at the martyrs memorial.

When Kangana Ranaut shot for Rangoon and researched for it, she was very inspired by the idea of visiting the soldiers who are away from their homes to serve their country for months. Kangana was completely immersed in her character as Miss Julia and was intrigued by the idea of visiting soldiers who fight for our nation. Shooting of the film helped her understand the life of a soldier and she wanted to put in a little effort in appreciating and honoring their courage. As soon as she was told she could go to Jammu and spend time with the jawans, she was thrilled and her excitement knew no bounds. She wanted to contribute to their happiness in her own small way.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj takes us through a scintillating journey of British era India in Rangoon where we see Kangana portray the character of the fearless Julia, who travels, performs and entertains the Indian soldiers of the Indian British army.

“Throughout the look test, Vishal Sir kept saying, ‘Make her look prettier than she already is’. We have kept the look very authentic, including the curls in my hair,” she said. Rangoon is a period drama film set during World War II. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 24.

