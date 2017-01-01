Rangoon first look poster: Shahid Kapoor’s film is all about war, love and deceit, see pic

Shahid Kapoor shared the first look of Rangoon on Twitter. Shahid Kapoor shared the first look of Rangoon on Twitter.

Shahid Kapoor has shared the first look of his much-awaited film, Rangoon and it is nothing less than intriguing. The poster justifies the plot of the film in its entirety. Rangoon is a period film set during World War II and it’s poster does not leave any stone unturned to depict the mood of the film. And if we go by the look of it, we are assured that this is going to be yet another masterpiece by Vishal Bharadwaj.

Shahid shared the poster with a caption that read, “The wait is finally over and now, #Rangoon begins! Watch the trailer on 6th Jan. @RangoonTheFilm.” And even the makers could not hold themselves from sharing the news.

Apart from Shahid, the film stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. The trailer of the film will release on January 6. And now seeing the poster, we are have become highly impatient to watch the first glimpse of the film. If reports are to be believed, Shahid and Saif shared a brotherly bond on the sets of Rangoon. However, Shahid did not gel too well with Kangana Ranaut, and hence, has refused to promote the film with her.

The wait is finally over and now, #Rangoon begins! Watch the trailer on 6th Jan. @RangoonTheFilm pic.twitter.com/4Bx190j0wf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 1, 2017

The duo of Shahid and Vishal has delivered some great films and performances in the past. While Vishal has proven his mettle as a director, Shahid’s actor side has also shined bright. Rangoon is the third collaboration between this successful director-actor duo. They had earlier worked in Kaminey and Haider and both the films were critically acclaimed.

Till now, everything about the film was kept under wraps. However, Shahid’s look as an army officer got leaked during the shoot. Kangana Ranaut is set to play Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva but Saif Ali Khan’s look or role has not been revealed so far.

Rangoon is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj, and is slated to release on February 23, 2017.

