Rangoon dialogue promo: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘pyaar se darr lagta hai’ moment with Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor are making the wait for their period film Rangoon tougher for their fans. We can say this after watching the first dialogue promo of the Vishal Bhardwaj film featuring Shahid and Kangana.

In the promo, Kangana asks Shahid to tell her one secret about himself that he has kept under wraps until now. In reply, Shahid says he is scared. Intrigued by his reply, Kangana further asks in her husky tone, “Maut se (from death)?” Shahid replies in negative as he says, “Mohabbat se.”

Kangana looks terrific as Jaanbaaz Julia on screen as she gets the best dialogues to mouth. If such is the chemistry between Shahid and Kangana, we wonder what fireworks will happen on the silver screen when Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan joins the Queen actor.

Talking about her role in the making of the trailer, Kangana said, “Rangoon is essentially a love triangle. It’s about three people. Julia has been extremely challenging and very testing to do – physically, mentally and emotionally, but gratifying.”

Shahid Kapoor found his character Nawab Malik very demanding. “I think I have been through some of the most difficult possible experience that an actor could go. It’s new and different experience. ”

Well, doesn’t this promo remind you of another iconic dialogue of Bollywood? You are right if you are already saying, Sonakshi Sinha’s befitting reply to Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg, “Thappad se darr ni lagta sahab, pyaar se lagta hai.”

Rangoon is a period film set in 1940s in the good old Bombay before it takes a long travel to the East. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj and is slated to release on February 24.

