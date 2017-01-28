Rangoon: CBFC had objections with Shahid Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut film. Find out why

Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan film is all set to release next month. Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan film is all set to release next month.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is all set to release next month. However, the Central Board of Film Certification has objected to some portions in the film. Apparently, scenes showing characters smoking and indulging in substance abuse, haven’t gone down well with the censor board. The CBFC has asked its makers to add a statutory warning for the same. “Since the film is set in the 1940s when it was considered fashionable to smoke, Rangoon has characters smoking constantly. In such cases, it’s better to keep the statutory scroll on throughout the film. But we leave it to the film’s makers to decide what they want to do,” said CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

“We’ve asked all such scenes to be deleted. Drug abuse and smoking is not something we encourage in our films. Smoking may have been fashionable in the past. But now it is as unacceptable as eve teasing and stalking. To see glamorous characters getting high on drugs is not CBFC’s idea of an evening of fun at the movies,” added Nihalani.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who filmed portions of Rangoon in Pasighat, bonded with a commando stationed in Arunachal Pradesh during its shooting. The commando whose name is Bomi, was assigned to take care of Shahid too, while the cast and crew shot in the North-East state.

The two grew so close that Bomi even requested travelling with him to their schedule at the Rohtang Pass. “Shahid and Bomi spent several days together while shooting Rangoon. Shahid was very interested in getting to know his life and the challenges soldiers face. He has a lot of admiration for our security forces and was happy to see Bomi enjoy the shoot so much,” a source said.

This is not the first time that Shahid Kapoor’s film is facing trouble with CBFC. The actor’s film Udta Punjab also had to go through problems with certain scenes.

