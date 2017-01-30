Rangoon: Vishal Bharadwaj wasn’t troubled by Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor but Arunachal Pradesh’s weather, watch video

Rangoon behind the scenes: Arunchal Pradesh gives tough time to Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Rangoon behind the scenes: Arunchal Pradesh gives tough time to Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

When it is Vishal Bharadwaj’s film, you have to prepare yourself for the worst circumstances and best results and that’s what Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Saif Ali Khan did for Rangoon. The makers of the film released a behind-the-scene video of their Arunachal Pradesh schedule and while we are thinking about the scenic view, the star cast shares their experience of shooting on such virgin locations.

As the team was shooting in a place with no habitation, Kangana Ranaut had to pee behind rocks. Yes, you read that right. Kangana, who plays Miss Julia, said in the video that due to no facilities, she had to “pee behind the rocks.” She spoke about how challenging it was to shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor, who plays Nawab Malik, said that this schedule has been the most difficult one to shoot in his life. While the entire cast and crew seem to be struggling with the weather of Arunachal Pradesh, Saif Ali Khan seemed happy. Is it because his shoot at the venue wrapped quickly? Well, only he knows.

Shahid also spoke about his bonding with a commando stationed in Arunachal Pradesh while shooting for the film. The commando whose name is Bomi, was assigned to take care of Shahid while the cast and crew shot at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Shahid and Bomi spent several days together while shooting ‘Rangoon’. Shahid was very interested in getting to know his life and the challenges soldiers face. He has a lot of admiration for our security forces and was happy to see Bomi enjoy the shoot so much,” a source said.

Rangoon is scheduled for release on February 24.

