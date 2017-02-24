Rangoon audience reaction: Kangana Ranaut steals the show from Shahid Kapoor

Rangoon audience reaction: “The movie should be named Julia, that is how superb Kangana’s character is!” says a viewer. Rangoon audience reaction: “The movie should be named Julia, that is how superb Kangana’s character is!” says a viewer.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon is finally out and so is the audience’s verdict. We visited a cinema hall in Mumbai for audience reactions after the first day, first show of the Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan film and the audience was clear — the film belonged to Kangana and her Miss Julia. While people appreciated Shahid and Saif too, they felt the film was a Kangana show through and through. An elderly woman who ditched her morning cooking to catch Rangoon’s first day, first show said, “The film is a must watch, I love the film, especially Kangana’s acting. My favourite scene is the one where she and Shahid are making love in the mud.”

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old student confessed that Kangana was the film’s standout performer. “Kangana is the best. Best. I loved the film, it is a tad bit long but worth watching it. I loved Kangana’s performance and would suggest everyone go and watch it over the weekend.”

A young businessman told us, “I love the film and the last scene showing the Rangoon bridge is quite something, very impactful.” When we asked him about Shahid’s performance in the film, he said, “Shahid has done a fabulous job. But I think he was better in Haider!”

In fact, a couple who watched the film said it should have been called Julia! “The movie should be named Julia, that is how superb Kangana’s character is! Loved the film, but the last bit was over-dramatised, we think! But we are not complaining, it is a must watch.”

An elderly man who was waiting for the film to release as he loved Vishal Bhardwaj ‘s work said, “I am so happy that the film turned out this way. The film is crafted really well, and once again Shahid and Bhardwaj have proved that they know what a good film needs!”

We asked a lot of people about their favourite song in the film, and mainly all of them loved the title track and a couple of them told us, ” we loved Topps and Bloody Hell!” We also asked the viewers how many stars would they give Rangoon out of five and most of them gave it three to four stars and one gentleman said, “Five is too less, I would give the film a big eight and a half.”

So, all in all, people have given the film a thumbs up, and the movie is expected to do very well over the weekend.

