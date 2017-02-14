Rangoon’s Alvida: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor song is all about the pain of love, watch video

Rangoon Alvida: As Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan go through the torment only love can cause, Rangoon proves it is more than just a love story. Rangoon Alvida: As Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan go through the torment only love can cause, Rangoon proves it is more than just a love story.

Rangoon’s new song Alvida is made of love and longing so intense, it would be juvenile to tag it a Valentine’s Day treat. The song is not about what adolescents feel for each other. As Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan go through the torment only love can cause, Rangoon proves it is more than just a love story. Alvida is beyond Valentine’s Day, it is about love that scars. It is about love that makes you wonder ‘what if’. Alvida is about love that forces you to live with regrets but not without love.

Watch| Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor starrer Rangoon song Alvida

Rangoon’s Alvida is also the result of two geniuses coming together — Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar. As they create music and lyrics together, leave it to Arijit Singh to dip them in honey as he gives voice to Alvida. The song is picturised on the trioka — Shahid plays a soldier, Kangana is a film star and Saif is a producer. The film begins with Kangana and Saif in a relationship, it is an easy conjecture given that they have a lot in common. But when is love easy. Soon, Shahid comes into the picture. Alvida depicts as much the pain that the separation is causing Shahid and Kangana as jealousy that is eating up Shahid’s character.

This is the fifth song video that was released by Rangoon makers and overall it is turning out to be one heck of an album. From the quirky Bloody Hell to the melodious Yeh Ishq Hai and now Alvida, it is quite an earworm. The film’s trailer was also well received. Set in the 1940s India, the film will showcase two wars — India’s freedom movement and the second World War.

Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017. The cast is in the middle of promotions.

