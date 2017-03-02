No plans to make Rangeela sequel, says Ram Gopal Varma

Recently, there was speculations that Ram Gopal Varma was planning to make a sequel of the super-hit film. Rangeela. Recently, there was speculations that Ram Gopal Varma was planning to make a sequel of the super-hit film. Rangeela.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma confirmed on Wednesday that he is not planning to make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster, Rangeela. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sarkar 3, when asked about Rangeela 2, RGV said, “No that isn’t true.”

The film that starred Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan, became a commercial success and also garnered critical acclaim.

With the film, Urmila became an overnight sensation and it was also considered as a turning point in Aamir’s career. Recently, there was speculation that RGV has plans to make a sequel of the super-hit film.

RGV’s upcoming film Sarkar 3 is the third instalment of the Sarkar franchise and the trailer of the film has received a positive response.

Talking about the film which has Amitabh Bachchan reprising the role of powerful leader Subhash Nagre, who is addressed as Sarkar in the film, the filmmaker said, “A person takes up the law because he believes that he is doing it for the oppressed people though it is illegal in the eyes of the system.

“But in the eyes of the audience, it is the righteous thing because they connect with the emotion that’s why ‘Sarkar’ becomes more powerful as a leader.”

“Sarkar 3 is full of grey characters. There is no such hero or heroine or a villain as such. All of them strongly believe in their own convictions,” he added.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff and Yami Gautam.

Sarkar 3 is set to release on April 7.