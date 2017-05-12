Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor marriage rumours: No, marriage is not on the cards

Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, father of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, got candid about his nephew’s affairs. Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, father of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, got candid about his nephew’s affairs.

Recently when Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor had flown off to London, there were speculations that mommy and son had gone for bride hunting in the foreign land. The actor who last dated Katrina Kaif has been single since then. Recently, during an interview to a daily, his uncle Randhir Kapoor, father of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, got candid about his nephew’s affairs.

“Ranbir is having a terrific time with all the success and the money he’s got, and age being in his favour too. Why does he have to get married and spoil it all so soon? Shaadi ke liye bahut time hai abhi usko (He’s got enough time in hand to get married). Let him have a nice time right now,” says Randhir. When asked if the Kapoor family often talks about Ranbir’s marriage, he retorted, “Anyway, how is his relationship status anybody’s concern or business?”

The former actor even confessed why he envies his nephew. “At times, I envy him because I was nowhere at his age with the kind of success and moolah that he’s got. He’s doing very well and I’m so proud. Little ups and downs and high and low tides are there in everyone’s career. This happens and it’s a passing phase, so that’s completely alright,” he said later.

Ranbir Kapoor has been a heartthrob ever since he was launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Saawariya. In 2016, he delivered a successful hit with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he was paired with Anushka Sharma for the first time.

He will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, where he will be paired with his former partner Katrina Kaif.

