Randhir Kapoor on Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: We are only family to have actors from 4 generations

The first family of Hindi cinema, the Kapoors, is the one which eats together, lives together and parties together. They are the ones who do not need to look beyond their family circle to celebrate any occasion, or to be there for each other in the bad times. Be it Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor, all have proved their mettle in the Indian film industry with their unconventional roles in various movies. Starting from Prithviraj Kapoor, the four consecutive generations of the Kapoor khandaan has been entertaining the movie buffs across the globe from years. And Randhir Kapoor, the son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, is proud of the fact.

Actor and director of classic film Kal Aaj Aur Kal got into a candid conversation on Zee Classic show, My Life My Story, where he talked at length about his grandparents, his parents, his children, and his grandchildren. “This generation of actors in our family has made us the only family to have had actors from four consecutive generations,” said Randhir Kapoor referring to his two daughters Karisma and Kareena and his nephew Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor recalls how his father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor helped him brush up his acting skills. He says, “Whatever we are today is only because of him. After completing school, when I wanted to be an actor and direct films, he asked me to work with Tondon sahab (in Jhuk Gaya Aasman). My car was taken away and I used to travel by bus. While making my first film as a director, my father and grandfather used to ask me to explain the scenes by performing them myself first, so that I could improve my skills.”

Also, Randhir feels that his father Raj Kapoor was one of a kind. “Someone like Raj Kapoor is born once in 100 years. He was a one-man circus all by himself. Every man cannot be Raj Kapoor, like how every singer cannot be Lata Mangeshkar or Mohd. Rafi. All that I have learnt about cinema is from my father but all that we have learnt about life is from my mother. She has contributed immensely to our lives and we are very thankful to her.”

Born in a family of cult actors, Randhir Kapoor feels he had a wonderful childhood and being the eldest one in the family was pampered a lot by his uncles Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. The 70-years-old actor maintains they are a happy-go-lucky family and they do not need anyone else. On being asked about his relationship with Rishi Kapoor and Rajeev Kapoor, he says, “God has been very kind to our family. Our relationship is like any other siblings… we fight as well as laugh. We are so happy amongst ourselves, that we do not need anyone else. We are a happy-go-lucky family.”

Interestingly, the actor who has been married to Babita for over 40 years was the first girl Randhir fell in love with. The actor says, “The first girl I fell in love with, I married her. She has given me two lovely daughters and I am very grateful to her.”

Randhir Kapoor is now a grandfather to three beautiful children– Samiera and Kiaan (Karisma’s children) and Taimur Ali Khan (Kareena’s son) and he loves to spend time with them and play with them. The actor says, “Before going to the club every evening, I go and meet my grandchildren. They make me feel happy.”

