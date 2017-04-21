Randhir Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want to get married, she is happy the way she is

Randhir Kapoor feels his daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in a happy space right now. Randhir Kapoor feels his daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in a happy space right now.

The wedding of Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor with model-actor Priya Sachdev on April 13 left the grapevines abuzz with the news of Karisma’s wedding plans with alleged beau Sandeep Tohsniwal. It was being speculated that Sandeep’s former wife Ashrita has agreed to separate from the Mumbai-based businessman and the preliminary proceedings of divorce have already begun.

But all those who were waiting for a happy ending for their Bollywood star might have to wait a little longer as Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor has made it clear that the Dil Toh Paagal Hai actor has no plans to settle down with Sandeep as of now. In an interview with DNA, Randhir Kapoor said, “I think Lolo (Karisma) is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don’t think she wants to get married.”

Adding to it, the veteran actor said, “She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is. Lolo is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn’t feel the need to get married.” Karisma tied the knot with Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and was blessed with two children, Samiera and Kiaan. Later, the actor had an ugly split and went through an acrimonious battle for years before she finally got a divorce in June last year.

However, Karisma is now often spotted with Sandeep Toshniwal. Not only the businessman accompanies the actor on vacations but is also very much a part of Kapoor khandaan’s get-togethers and parties.

Father of Karisma and Kareena, Randhir is also happy for his younger daughter Kareena as he said, “Kareena too is very settled today and Saif has kept her very happy. He is a wonderful son-in-law and a fine man.”

Randhir Kapoor is not only a loving father to Karisma and Kareena but is also a doting grandfather to Samiera and Kiaan and Taimur Ali Khan. “My grandchildren are my lifeline. I adore them and look forward to the time I get to meet and play with them. We Kapoors are very family-minded people. For us only family is important and we make it a point to attend each other’s birthday parties and special occasions.”

