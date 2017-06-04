Randeep Hooda: We are always looking to push blame onto others

Randeep Hooda says he is not a hardcore feminist. Randeep Hooda says he is not a hardcore feminist.

Randeep Hooda, who has joined hands with lawyer Afroz Shah to clean up the dumps around the mangroves around the Mumbai suburbs, says Indian citizens themselves need to keep their city clean instead of blaming the authorities for the same. “We are always looking to push the blame onto others, if the city isn’t clean we are blaming the PM, but the fact is that we are ourselves making the city dirty. So we need to remedy that,” Randeep said in a statement.

In the past, the Sarbjit actor has also been a part of former India skipper Kapil Dev’s NGO to improve poor communities in India. On the work front, Randeep will next be seen in Battle of Saragarhi (Movie).

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan). The film also features Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Shadaab Khan and Rannvijay Singh.

The actor says he is finding his way around social media.”I come from a village and I try to raise a voice from their point of view as well… I don’t know whether it makes a difference or not.” Talking about feminism, he said: “I am not a hardcore feminist. A feminist dialogue that does not include men is an empty dialogue. It has to be inclusive and can’t be exclusive… If you are always offensive, then you are alienating those people.”

Randeep also pointed out that there is an element of commercialisation of this revolution or ideology.”It will find its balance. People will start seeing through the fake and start going for real.” Randeep, who co-owns Body Building India and launched Gym 99, has never shied away from taking bold roles.

