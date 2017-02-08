Randeep Hooda undergoes MMA training for Battle of Saragarhi

Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to unveil his first look from the film Battle of Saragarhi. Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to unveil his first look from the film Battle of Saragarhi.

Randeep Hooda, who has played a sportsman in his last few films, especially Sultan and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, is yet again undergoing some serious mixed martial art training to gear up for his role in upcoming film, Battle of Saragarhi. The actor shared a short video on Twitter along with which he wrote, “Picked up the gloves after 1.5yrs of playing #MMA fighter in #DLKK but nw as #Sikh #WarriorSaints @Khalsa_Aid #Seva.”

Randeep will be seen playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the military commander of the 36th Sikhs in the movie. He would be seen sporting a turban and a beard. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in the North-West Frontier Province.

Talking about his upcoming film Battle of Saragarhi to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Randeep said, “There is a lot of research that is going into one’s own self, Sikh religion, as well as handling those weapons. Playing a person who has no mobile phones, Facebook, Twitter in his life, not even electricity. So that is going to be a good experience. I will be having fun.”

The film will depict the true story of the 19th-century battle when around 12,000 Afghans attacked a British Indian contingent, which also comprised 21 Sikhs who went on to become the heroes of the mission.

Well, the actor is known to get deep into the skin of his characters. Nobody can forget his shocking transformation for Sarbjit.

