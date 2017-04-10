Randeep Hooda undergoes drastic transformation for Battle of Saragarhi. See pic

Randeep Hooda becomes Havildar Ishar Singh for his upcoming film, Battle of Saragarhi. Randeep Hooda becomes Havildar Ishar Singh for his upcoming film, Battle of Saragarhi.

When you want to see real life characters onscreen, you can totally trust Randeep Hooda to bring back the dead to life. Now, you might think Randeep Hooda cannot do better than the transformation he underwent for Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit, but the actor has shocked us again as Havildar Ishar Singh, the man who led the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. The actor has literally become Havildar Ishar Singh and we bet you just cannot disagree with us when you would see him standing next to the portrait of the soldier.

The actor shared his picture on Twitter with a caption, “Feels surreal to stand next to #HavildarlsharSingh, be him, & hold him on the cover of @capt_amarinder’s book #BattleOfSaragahi.” He launched the book written by Captain Amarinder Singh, which is based on the battle fought before the Tirah Campaign in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen.

Havildar Ishar Singh went on to become a synonym of bravery for the kind of fight he had put against the 10,000 Afghans with his own battalion. The battle is considered by some military historians as one of history’s greatest last-stands.

Randeep has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now. However, his dedication to the characters makes you wonder why the film industry fails to recognise such work, which is completely passion-driven? In fact, some of the celebrities and even Randeep’s fans were quite upset when the actor was not even nominated for Sarbjit in major award shows.

Well, we hope this film gets the kind of awakening award shows and film fraternity needs. Apart from this, Randeep has also made debut on television with MTV’s series called Big F.

