Randeep Hooda to play Sultana Daku in period dacoit drama

After his effortless performance in Sarbjit and Main Aur Charles, Randeep Hooda is all set to play yet another real-life character on screen with Sultana Daku. The film which will be an adaptation of Sujit Saraf’s novel – ‘The Confessions of Sultana Daku’ will be helmed by Madhureeta Anand.

Sultana Daku is based on the famous dacoit Sultana and his horse Chetak who terrorised the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in the 1920s. Sultana was captured by the British and sent to gallows in 1924.

Talking about the film, producer Rahul Mittra said, “The film will be shot in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh and Randeep, who is a champion horseman and rider, will film the extensive action and racing sequences in Kazakistan, where real locations will pass off as North India from the ’20s.”

The producer further added, “The approach to the film will not be dark and gory and more like a superhero-drama, where Robin Hood Randeep’s character takes from the rich and gives to the poor as India fights for freedom.”

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Sultan, is currently prepping up for his next release Baaghi 2. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s war film Battle of Saragarhi. However, reports are that the film has been shelved due to lack of finances. Reportedly, the shooting of the film had crossed the expected budget and so the makers had decided to hold the further schedule for the shoot.

