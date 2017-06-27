Randeep Hooda on Faridabad lynching of teen: Mob violence is wrong but it should not be community coloured

Randeep Hooda during a media interaction in New Delhi. (Source: APH IMAGES) Randeep Hooda during a media interaction in New Delhi. (Source: APH IMAGES)

Randeep Hooda has never shied from expressing his opinions on social issues. The actor was in the city to promote Kuldeep Ruhil’s documentary film, Cheer Haran, which is based on Jat agitation in Haryana. During a media interaction, Randeep said that it’s possible to make films that disagree with the current political atmosphere of the country. Randeep who belongs to Haryana was asked to comment on an incident where a teenager was killed on a local train after he was allegedly called “beef-eater”.

When asked about the incident, Randeep said, “I detest mob violence. I detest any kind of violence. India is a democracy where we can sit and talk to people and can have a different point of view. If somebody has another point of view, it should be respected whether it’s right, left or centre. They should be punished and made an example of. Mob violence is wrong and they should be punished. But not everything should be community coloured. I am aware that the two sides clashed over seats. They can have personal problems as well. Just because they belong to two different religions doesn’t mean that the whole issue should be community coloured”.

Asked if the film Cheer Haran might face a backlash on social media, Randeep said, “People are on the social media to get offended. I want to support this film. Something might happen in some corner of the country, done by some stupid people probably with vested interest. That doesn’t mean that whatever community is doing that, I hate everybody else everywhere belonging to that community. Social media today has given voice to people who didn’t have a voice. You have to be diligent enough so that if there is negativity somewhere, you don’t need to bring that into your environment. The point is to keep your own environment positive”.

When asked about the growing atmosphere of intolerance in the country, Randeep said, “People should look into their immediate environment. They should look at their friends belonging to a different community. They shouldn’t be affected by an incident that happened in a particular place of the country. Don’t let an incident influence your immediate surroundings. I live in a predominantly Muslim area and I get along fine with them. I can’t let a certain incident to influence my personal bonding with people. I can’t have prejudices just because some incident happened”.

