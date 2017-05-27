Randeep Hooda has a message for all those who are concerned about intolerance in India. Does he make sense?

Randeep Hooda writes to his followers who are worried about intolerance in the country. Randeep Hooda writes to his followers who are worried about intolerance in the country.

Randeep Hooda has made some comments in the past about the country, about the government and where his support lies. He is clear about where he stands and condemns violence with vehemence, especially when its mob against a particular caste. However, when it comes to the armed forces and their action, many have misquoted and misrepresented his take. In fact, recently when a man from Pakistan had confessed that his whole family was his fan, there was tweet from another fellow Pakistani who said, “Wish the respect could be reciprocated by Mr Hooda too when it comes to Pakistan. Sad to see some of his tweets concerning our country.”

To this Randeep had replied, “There is a difference btw a state/armed forces and its people .. mine is in support of my state against a state.. it’s a long story anyway.” Now, he has taken to his official Facebook page to give a solution to people who are currently unhappy with the level of intolerance in our society. He has written a simple note that looks legit to us. He said, “If you are Muslim and suddenly start feeling unsafe in country where you lived for more than thousand years.. If you are Dalit and start feeling insulted on every moment of life.. If you are Hindu and suddenly start feeling that cows are being slaughtered everywhere… If you are a Jain and suddenly start feeling that your religious piety is being compromised… If you are Punjabi and think all the youth are on drugs. Just do one thing… – Stay away from social media… – Don’t watch news… – Stay away from debates on religion… Just look around you at your friends who belong to different castes, communities and religions… And you will find that you are living in one of the best countries in the world!! 👍”

Also read | Randeep Hooda: My parents think I am absolutely mad

The idiom ‘Ignorance is bliss’ suits so perfectly to what the Sarbjit actor has stated here. In a way, he is right. There are certain things that social media blows out of proportion. There are certain issues that people on social media have no way of understanding because they have no clue about ‘ground reality’. But does that discount how helpful social media has been otherwise? Also, doesn’t staying away from news and not debating stop evolution of a human being’s intelligence? Is Randeep Hooda right about his advice? Also, with all the snarky comments and sarcasm that we see today – is this one such sarcastic note? After all, the tone of sarcasm is better heard than read.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd