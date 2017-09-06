Randeep Hooda cleans up Juhu beach after Ganesh Visarjan

Actor Randeep Hooda was spotted at Juhu Beach as he cleaned up after the festivities of Ganesh Visarjan. Actor Randeep Hooda was spotted at Juhu Beach as he cleaned up after the festivities of Ganesh Visarjan.

Actor Randeep Hooda was seen with members of NGO Afraz cleaning up the Juhu beach here on Wednesday morning — a day after Ganeshotsav immersions. In a series of photographs, the Highway actor is seen sporting a saffron coloured turban paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans while cleaning up the beach.

According to a source close to the actor, Randeep, who lives in Versova area, has been quite active with Afraz. “This seva is his learning from Sikhism that he has been following closely since a year. He was saying seva is something all religions need to adopt,” said the source.

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actor Dia Mirza along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha were seen cleaning the beach. Even actor Sonakshi Sinha campaigned for it. On the acting front, Randeep was last seen on the silver screen in superstar Salman Khan starrer Sultan, where he played Sultan’s coach. He will next be seen in Battle of Saragarhi, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

See | Pictures of Randeep Hooda at Juhu beach

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan). The subject has suddenly come into the spotlight as there might be two films related to it. One project will reportedly have Akshay Kumar playing the lead and the other film will see Ajay Devgn donning the producer’s hat. Also, the title of Akshay Kumar’s film is also speculated to be Kesar.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd