Ranchi Diaries teaser: Anupam Kher’s film tells a fresh tale starring Jimmy Shergill, watch video

Ranchi Diaries teaser: The film is set in a small town with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill spearheading the cast. Ranchi Diaries teaser: The film is set in a small town with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill spearheading the cast.

Crime. Drama. Aspirations. These have been the essential ingredients to make a Bollywood film. Ranchi diaries starring Soundarya Sharma, Himansh, Taaha, Jimmy Shergill and Anupam Kher tells the story of a young aspiring actress/model and her Godfather who can do whatever it takes to make it big in life. A voice in the video suggests that characters are making plans to rob banks. Meanwhile, they are also sure that the task will not be an easy one. In a 32 seconds trailer, we are introduced to characters who are fresh. Ranchi Diaries is a film set in a small town with Anupam Kher and Jimmy Shergill spearheading the cast. The teaser is fast paced and intriguing.

Each actor manages to own their moment on screen. The teaser manages to bring in a lot of drama. Guns and item numbers act like added flavour to the already intriguing teaser. Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, seemed to be majorly impressed with the works of Anupam Kher. “Congratulations @AnupamPkher . Great teaser, all the best for #RanchiDiaries,” wrote Salman Khan on his official Twitter account.

The film has been produced by Anupam Kher, Rashmin Majithia, and Sattwik Mohanty. The film has been directed by Sattwik Mohanty. The release date for the film has not been announced yet.

Anupam Kher will also be producing a web series based on the India Pakistan war in 1971. He has shared that he is not sure about the casting in the series. The Bollywood actor recently won the IIFA award for his supporting role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

