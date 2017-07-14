Ranbir Kapoor will fly to New York but won’t attend IIFA 2017. Here is why

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving everything aside and taking off for New York tonight. Ranbir Kapoor is leaving everything aside and taking off for New York tonight.

Ranbir Kapoor is an anxious man today as his long awaited film Jagga Jasoos hits the theaters. While most producers are busy making calls and are nervous about the film’s opening, Ranbir, who also turned producer with the film, has already moved on. It seems like the actor is confident that Anurag Basu’s musical fairytale thriller will definitely be loved by his fans. So what’s so important that Ranbir is leaving everything aside and taking off for New York tonight?

The first thing that you might think is IIFA, considering the entire Bollywood fraternity is there to be a part of the film fiesta. Isn’t it? But this piece of news might just break your hearts because its not IIFA 2017! Yes, while all his friends from B-Town have taken the Big Apple by storm including his Jagga Jassos co-star Katrina Kaif, Ranbir will be in the Empire city for business.

Ranbir will begin shooting for the US schedule of Sanjay Dutt biopic from Sunday, 16th July. “We were waiting for Jagga Jasoos promotions and release, and now that the film has released, we will begin the shoot tomorrow and Ranbir shall join in from day after. We will be shooting the phase of his life where had to come to US to get rid of his addictions and had to be in a rehabilitation center.” a source close to the film told indianexpress.com

Ranbir, after wearing the producer’s hat for Jagga Jasoos, understands it better that time is money and hence didn’t wish to delay the shoot and will start work immediately. Post the wrapping of the Rajkumar Hirani film, which is so far expected to wrap up by the end of August, the Kapoor scion will move on to his next project with his buddy Ayan Mukerji. The film which is tentatively titled Dragon will show the actor having a mystical connection with fire. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and will go on floors in mid-October, if reports are to be believed.

