How Ranbir Kapoor transformed into Sanjay Dutt. These pics left us open-mouthed

Ranbir Kapoor recently visited Sanjay Dutt’s house in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor recently visited Sanjay Dutt’s house in Mumbai.

The lean Ranbir Kapoor, the buffed-up Sanjay Dutt with his distinct body language — where is the resemblance between the two? When Rajkumar Hirani signed Ranbir to play Sanjay Dutt in his biopic, many were left wondering how the actor will fill the shoes of Baba. In fact, Sanjay also had the same doubts.

In fact, sanjay wondered openly how Ranbir Kapoor will portray him on-screen. But now, looking at the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, we would tell Sanju to chill as the actor is perfectly getting the nuances and mannerisms of being Sanjay Dutt. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had undergone some bone-breaking workout sessions to get into the shape of the 57-year-old actor and the transformation is just shocking.

More from the world of Entertainment:

According to reports, to get the body language right, Ranbir has watched over 250 hours of Sanjay Dutt’s footage, which also includes his films, videos, interview, appearances, etc. Well, every effort is working in favour of the actor, it seems.

Check out more pictures of Ranbir Kapoor:

The biopic is being directed by noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who in the past has worked with Sanjay Dutt in epic films like the Munnabhai series. The film will star Dia Mirza as Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt while Vicky Kaushal of Masaan fame will play Sanjay’s best friend.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Dragon to use fire as special power, reveals Ayan Mukerji

Apart from this, Sanjay is bucking up for Bhoomi, in which the actor plays a father. The film traces the father-daughter relationship and will go on floors from February 15. On the other hand, Ranbir will soon start promotions of Jagga Jasoos, starring his ex-flame Katrina Kaif and directed by Anurag Basu.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd