Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot soon, mom Neetu Kapoor looking for a bride

Not a long time back, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan pictures went viral and created a huge buzz that the two were dating. But now it seems the rumours have taken a toll on Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, who is keen to get the actor married off as soon as possible.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Neetu Kapoor has been trying hard to make Ranbir listen to her and settle down. The only thing she talks about these days, says the report, is Ranbir’s marriage. However, the actor has been avoiding the talks as he is busy with his upcoming films.

When the Ranbir-Mahira rumour had spread like wildfire, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor quashed the rumours saying, “If they were dating or seeing each other, wouldn’t people in Mumbai know? These rumours are only dumb.”

In an official statement, the Jagga Jasoos actor said, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives.”

In fact, Ranbir ended his note saying that ‘smoking and hate is injurious to health.’

In an interview to somethinghaute.com, Mahira reacted on the entire controversy and stated that she felt broken when her pictures were misinterpreted into something else. “I’m a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say,” she said.

But for now, Ranbir does not seem to have any sort of plans to get married but it would surely be a shocker if he decides to settle for an arranged marriage.

