Tiger Zinda Hai biggest film of 2017, Sanjay Dutt biopic makers took a wise decision by averting clash: Ranbir Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt biopic release date rescheduled. Sanjay Dutt biopic release date rescheduled.

Big box office clashes are now common in the film industry. They lend more than necessary hype to the films involved but at the same time, practically, are not deemed favourable as they affect the business of those movies. So, in a smart move, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic, tentatively titled Dutt, have pushed the film’s release date to March next year in order to avoid a clash with superstar Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, which hits theatres this December.

Earlier, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani announced that his film will release on Christmas. What could have been one of the most-sought after box office fights, considering the weight of the two films and of course the personal history involving Salman and Ranbir (both are actor Katrina Kaif’s former partners) has now been averted.

The decision will obviously prove to be a breather to Sanjay Dutt’s biopic as a clash with Tiger Zinda Hai would have definitely eaten into its opening day collection, if not anything else but in terms of perception, it might send out the message that the makers of the film are under-confident.

When asked Ranbir about it, the actor said, “I don’t think so. I think a film has its own destiny. When a film is ready, you should put it out and you should put out the best version of the film. I have never played a part in when the film should release, it should clash with some film or come out on a holiday.

Of course, Tiger Zinda Hai is the biggest film of the year. I am sure the producers had meetings, understood logistics, understood budgets and how this film can earn be cannot earn and they have taken a wise decision. I have nothing to play in this. I have been told that our film could come in March and it’s not coming in December and that’s fine for me. As long as the film is good and as long as they (producers) are doing the best they can, I am happy,” he added.

The actor was speaking at the song launch of “Galti Se Mistake” from his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, which co-stars Katrina. The much-delayed movie will finally see the light of the day on July 14. Earlier, Jagga Jasoos was supposed to have three other films in competition – Sridevi’s MOM, Saif Ali Khan-led Chef and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena. All three of them have now been moved to different dates.

Ranbir said he is happy his film is getting a solo release and joked he would send a thank you’re note to the makers of these three films. “I am happy. Films that clash, they kind of lose some amount of business. But I also come from a school of thought that if you have a good film the audience will come. It can clash with however big a film but if your film is good, people will talk about it, positive word of mouth will spread and people will come to watch it. It’s a good sign that other films have moved ahead. We should send a thank you note,” the actor said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd