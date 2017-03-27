Ranbir Kapoor thanks Gauri Khan for his ‘first home’, see his heartfelt note

Ranbir Kapoor and Gauri Khan at Ranbir’s home, Vastu. Ranbir Kapoor and Gauri Khan at Ranbir’s home, Vastu.

It has been almost three months since Ranbir Kapoor moved to his new home but he is still thanking Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife who is a celebrated interior designer, for making brick walls feel like home. Gauri took to Instagram to share a note penned by Ranbir in which he said, “It has been a very inspiring and enjoyable experience working with Gauri. I didn’t know what to expect in putting my first home together but working with Gauri was amazing because, in an instance, everything was so personal and to my taste.”

Ranbir moved to his house in the upscale Pali Hills in December. Named Vastu, Gauri had earlier shared a glimpse of the house with fans on social media. Earlier, Ranbir’s parents — Rishi and Neetu Kapoor — had also shared how impressed they were with the new house. Rishi had tweeted last year, “Vastu, Wonderful! Gauri Khan! You have made a home out of Ranbir’s house. Beautifully done! Both Neetu and me are overwhelmed. Thank you.” Neetu had also said, “Saw outstanding work done by Gauri Khan. Her taste, eye for detailing, finishing – all fabulous. Her passion shows in her work.”

Here’s a glimpse of Ranbir’s house…

Speaking to Karan Johar for Hindustan Times, Ranbir had appreciated Gauri’s aesthetic sense, “Gauri is the guru of style. I’ve never worked with someone so aesthetically driven, so professional and so absolutely on the ball about everything.” Ranbir, who was living in the Kapoor family home, shifted to an apartment with then girlfriend Katrina Kaif. After the two ended their relationship, Ranbir moved back to family home while looking for a house for himself.

On the work front, he is shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic in which he is playing the titular role. He also has Jagga Jasoos ready for release. He will be seen as a man with special powers in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon.

