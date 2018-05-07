Ranbir Kapoor to play a dacoit in Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of a dacoit in Shamshera. Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of a dacoit in Shamshera.

One of the biggest production houses of Bollywood, Yash Raj Films announced its new project starring Ranbir Kapoor on Monday morning. The action-adventure film with high octane action sequences is titled Shamshera and will be helmed by director Karan Malhotra, who made a successful directorial debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath. The film is touted to be a complete masala entertainer and promises to bring out a never-seen-before avatar of Barfi actor Ranbir.

The announcement about the project was made on the official Twitter handle of YRF with a short teaser. In the 45 seconds long video, we see the scarred face of Ranbir as he holds a battle axe in one hand and arrows in another. Ranbir, who has until now showcased his lover boy image in most of his films in a career spanning over ten years, will essay the role of a dacoit in Shamshera. “करम से डकैत, धरम से आज़ाद Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF’s next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie,” read the tweet.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF’s next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

Talking about Shamshera, Ranbir, in a statement said, “Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

Shamshera is expected to go on the floor by the end of 2018 and the shooting will wrap by mid-2019. Before that, we will see Ranbir as Khalnayak of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt in his June 29 release Sanju. He will also share the screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

