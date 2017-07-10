Ranbir Kapoor says Jagga Jasoos movie is an original story

Jagga Jasoos is the third time Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are working together. Jagga Jasoos is the third time Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are working together.

Many have pointed out similarities between Jagga Jasoos and Tintin but the film’s star Ranbir Kapoor has refuted such claims, saying the upcoming movie is an original story. The film’s director Anurag Basu had previously come under scrutiny during 2012 film Barfi, also starring Ranbir, for taking references from the Charlie Chaplin movie The Adventurer and The Notebook.

When asked if he was confident about Jagga Jasoos amid comparisons with Tintin, Ranbir said, “You cannot be confident till the film comes out. The film releases and the audience sees it. But, yes it was unfortunate that people thought that Barfi had a lot of references. “…I think dada (Basu), due to that experience, made sure that he made a film which will not remind you of any previous things. It’s a very original film and I’m very excited about it,” said Ranbir, who was in the capital to promote his action-adventure movie alongside co-star Katrina Kaif. The actor said the film may have been in development for the last three-and-a-half years but at the end of the day what matters is how well it does on the big screen.

This is Ranbir and Katrina’s third film together and Ranbir said they both have been lucky in terms of doing films with each other. “People liked our work in Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani as well. They liked our chemistry and we hope that they like us in this film as well. It’s a new space for both of us. We’re playing very different and new characters.”

The former couple paid a surprise visit to students at Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj as part of the film’s promotions. The children could not hold back their excitement on seeing their favourite stars on stage and started hooting ‘Ranbir… Ranbir’ from the audience. “It’s surreal,” said Ranbir. Katrina added, “I never went to a public school. It’s nice to be here. I wish I went to a school like this. I didn’t get a chance but you all guys are lucky that you get to go to such a lovely school.” The actors chatted with the students and also performed with them on two popular tracks from the film – Galti Se Mistake and Ullu Ka Pattha. The film will release this Friday.

