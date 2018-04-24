Ranbir Kapoor’s choice of scripts is stupid: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor were present at the Sanju teaser launch. Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor were present at the Sanju teaser launch.

Not the one to hold himself back, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra today remarked that Ranbir Kapoor’s choice of scripts has largely been unimpressive.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated for the first time on actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. At the teaser launch of the much-anticipated film, the producer spoke candidly about his leading actor.

“When I asked them who would play Sanjay Dutt, they showed me Ranbir’s tests and honestly, I couldn’t believe it was Ranbir and I know Sanju. Personally and I am sure through this film, you all will discover that Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country. He is probably the best actor in the country. And I am not one of the guys who would say that. When I say this, I also say that his choice of scripts is very stupid. So, you can imagine I am saying the truth.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor , Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza among others.

“What he has done in the film is unbelievable and so is what Rajkummar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi have done with him,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra told reporters.

Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Sanju is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

After the failure of Ranbir’s home production Jagga Jasoos last year, the actor stands on a shaky footing in the industry at the moment. However, he prefers to look at it as a lean phase that every actor has gone through in his or her career.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper at the Sanju teaser launch. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper at the Sanju teaser launch.

When asked about Vidhu’s comment on his choice of films, Ranbir Kapoor said, “If every actor had a plan of what he or she is doing, everyone would have been a superstar. I have made a lot of mistakes but I keep reminding myself, it’s just a bent, not the end. Life is tough, you have to work really hard, like the title of his (Hirani) film says, ‘Lage Raho’ (referring to Lage Raho Munna Bhai).”

Also Read | Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor plays Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

Sanju arrives in theatres on June 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd