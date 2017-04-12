Lokmat Awards: Ranbir Kapoor copies Sanjay Dutt’s walk, leaves audience shocked with his perfect act. See pics, video

Ranbir Kapoor walks the ramp at Lokmat Awards, reminds us of Sanjay Dutt. (Picture credit: Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor walks the ramp at Lokmat Awards, reminds us of Sanjay Dutt. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Ever since we caught the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor undergoing transformation to become Sanjay Dutt for his biopic, we have been waiting to know how Ranbir, known for his grace and ‘poise’ will get into the skin of Sanjay, who is a complete macho man. However, Ranbir stunned everyone at the Lokmat Awards in Mumbai. Ranbir was announced the outstanding entertainer at the event. But nobody expected that the moment he will step on the stage will become the highlight of the night. Ranbir climbed the stage in Sanjay Dutt’s body language. Not just that, he even did a ramp walk in Sanju Baba’s signature style, nailing it every bit, leaving the audience shocked and impressed.

The actor revealed at the event that 60 percent of the shoot for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was over, and only few sequences are left to be filmed. He was present with director Rajkumar Hirani. At the event, Ranbir also spoke about his upcoming project, Jagga Jasoos. The actor revealed that the film, co-starring Katrina Kaif, was wrapped yesterday, April 11. This film marks the second collaboration of this former couple. Talking about the film, Ranbir said, “This was a historic day, last day of shoot. I’m excited as the film marks my debut as a producer. It will release on 14 July. I hope you all like it.”

Watch the video:

There were rumours that Ranbir and Katrina would not promote Jagga Jasoos together, owing to their real-life friction. However, Ranbir quashed all rumours at the event and said, “It’s not like that. Katrina has worked really hard on the film. This film is as special as for her as it is for me. We will definitely promote it, and in a grand way. It takes a lot of efforts to make a film. It is a special film.”

Apart from Ranbir, Alia Bhatt also won big at the Lokmat Awards.

Check out some more pictures from the event:

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon, which would go on floors in a couple of months.

