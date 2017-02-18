Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan turn master chefs for Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. See pic

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan poses while Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan cook food. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan poses while Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan cook food.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash got over two days back but for the younger Kapoors, the party is still on. While sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are busy sharing some candid moments together, they have made sure that the food is cooked on time.

Guess whom did they put to work in the kitchen? None other than their younger brother Ranbir Kapoor. But the Rockstar actor is not alone. He has got a company in his ‘nawab’ brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. Well, we would like to taste what’s being cooked by Bollywood’s new master chefs.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram account Karishma wrote, “Our very own #masterchefs #cookout #barbaque #flambéing #foodies #myfamily #friends #lovelyevening❤️#aboutlastnight.”

Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir and Saif were together at Shashi Kapoor’s house for a dinner get-together. Apart from the family members, there was Sandeep Toshniwal, CEO of a pharmaceutical, who Karisma is allegedly dating for a long time now.

Sandeep was also there at Randhir Kapoor’s grand birthday celebrations. After his presence at the party, rumours about something cooking between the two have gone stronger. And now with him being a part of another intimate family gathering, we wonder whether Karisma and Sandeep’s relationship is official now and the Kapoors have accepted him as part of the khandaan.

The picture shared by Karisma supports her father Randhir Kapoor’s recent comment about the Kapoor family. Talking about his birthday plans, the veteran actor said, “You don’t need preparations for a family gathering. We have one almost every night where we meet, laugh, get drunk and come back home. We’re one family that’s happy among ourselves.”

