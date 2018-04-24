Ranbir Kapoor on Sanju: Didn’t have confidence, acting chops to play Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor says he considers Sanjay Dutt as his icon. Ranbir Kapoor says he considers Sanjay Dutt as his icon.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s first choice for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was Ranbir Kapoor but it took the actor some time to gather confidence to imagine himself in the avatar of someone he calls his icon.

The teaser of the biopic titled Sanju was released earlier today and Ranbir’s look in the 85-second clip has been unanimously praised. At the teaser launch, the actor was asked about the preparation for the role. Ranbir modestly replied that he didn’t treat his role as a chance to project his acting talent but like a once in a lifetime opportunity to be Sanjay Dutt.

“I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. So, for me it was a fan trying to play his icon on screen. So, I think the hardest thing that I had to do was to give myself confidence that I could play this role. When Raju sir told me about it, I just didn’t have the confidence because I felt I won’t be able to do it. I don’t have the courage and the understanding. I don’t have the acting chops to do it.

“So, this is not an acting gig for me. I don’t think I have tried to showcase my talent. For me, it was just an opportunity to be a part of the story of someone, whom I consider my icon. He is flawed but a very good person,” Ranbir Kapoor told reporters.

The actor further said even though he observed Sanjay Dutt, playing the actor in front of the camera frightened him throughout the shoot.

“I have observed him all my life. I think we all have. Of course, I did observe him in a sense that I had to play him, like I do for all my characters. Fortunately or unfortunately, this is a character, which is so relevant. So, it was scary but with the help of these brilliant men sharing the stage, it became easier,” said Ranbir.

Sanju releases on June 29, 2018.

