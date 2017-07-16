Ranbir Kapoor on Sanjay Dutt biopic: I’d got so obsessed with him that it became sickness for me

Ranbir Kapoor in his dress up as Sanjay Dutt for the film. Ranbir Kapoor in his dress up as Sanjay Dutt for the film.

Ever since the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s looks in the Sanjay Dutt biopic were leaked online, fans have been waiting anxiously for more details about the film. Sharing details about how it took four months to create that look, that too after a lot of failures, he also spoke about how daunting a task it is to play a man like Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir told Mid-day, “Yeah! We worked really hard at it, doing four months of prosthetic (make-up) trials, lots of disappointments, thinking that it’s not going to work out. But you need to put in that time and effort. It’s a daunting task to play someone like Sanjay Dutt, who everybody knows anyway.”

Funnily enough, when the reporter was talking to Ranbir about method-acting, the two began talking of Dutt biopic and if Ranbir would do drugs to get a true sense of the character. To this, Ranbir replied that he wouldn’t do that for the same reason that he would not kill somebody to know how it feels. He said, “Playing Dutt, I’d want to see how I can get into the soul of the character. The look is easy…”

On being asked more about his experience shooting the role, he said, “It was surreal for me. You’re acting like him, and the director calls cut, you look up, and suddenly there’s Sanjay Dutt actually sitting behind the monitor! But then I’d got so obsessed with him. Every time I’d see him, I’d start observing him like a hawk — the way he scratches his beard, twitches his eye, drinks water, hugs… It’d become a bit of a sickness for me. But that obsession is necessary for acting, or any form of art — that madness to get something right. You may still fall flat on your face, but it’s necessary.”

